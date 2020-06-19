Start Park Cancels Hawaiian Cultural Festival

Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park has canceled its 59th Annual Hawaiian Cultural Festival and Anniversary Celebration, the park announced Friday. This event would have taken place on June 27 and June 28, 2020.

“This difficult decision was made to protect the health and safety of the community as well as our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners,” the park wrote in a statement.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Previous Hawaiian Cultural Festivals are available virtually. Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will be releasing a video on June 27 to commemorate previous Hawaiian Cultural Festivals. It can be accessed on Facebook. A virtual park tour can also be found on the park website.

The National Park Service continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic situation and is using a phased approach to increase access to the park and park programs on a park-by-park basis, the release said.