Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Wanted Man

Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for two outstanding bench warrants and questioning regarding two separate domestic violence investigations.

The individual is identified as 40-year-old David Gouveia. He is approximately 5-feet-6 inches, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Holualoa area.

Anyone with information about Gouveia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brandon Mansur at 808-326-4646, ext. 301, or via email at [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.