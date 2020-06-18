Search Suspended For Missing Big Island Diver

The Hawai‘i Fire Department has suspended its search for missing diver Clare Maney pending any new information.

Maney was last seen Sunday, June 14, when a surveillance camera at Old Kona Airport Park captured footage of her making her way down the shoreline with dive fins. HFD received the official missing person report just before 3 p.m. Monday. Since the search began, rescue teams have recovered one fin but could find no other trace of Maney.

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Assistant Chief Robert Wagner confirmed to Big Island Now earlier this week that she entered the water alone.

Friends of Maney said her family and partner are planning a memorial service, though no date had been determined as of Thursday evening. Those interested in aiding the family financially can find more information on Facebook.

Meghan Kistler, who knew Maney as a friend and for a brief period as a coworker, described the 28-year-old outdoor guide as positive and outgoing.

“She can, literally, make friends with anybody,” Kistler said. “She was always willing to have those real conversations, and she genuinely cares about how you’re doing.”

“She was always looking for adventure.”

Kistler added that Maney was a frequent and talented freediver, who’d planned to build a business that would bring freedivers to the Big Island by offering a complete outdoor experience built around the activity.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department’s search spanned several days and included assistance from the Coast Guard through Tuesday. HFD Battalion Chief Michael Grace told Big Island Now Wednesday that dive teams, boats, Chopper 2, and ground crews would continue to search the shoreline and North Kona waters through the end of the day.

Maney is the fourth in a series of divers and fishermen to go missing at sea off the Big Island over the span of roughly one week. Police and fire officials have said that’s an unusually high number of people to be reported missing in such a short duration.

No weather advisories have been issued for West Hawai‘i waters, and ocean conditions have remained standard throughout the time period in question, officials continued.