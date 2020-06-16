DOH Reports 4 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight

DOH Reports 4 New Cases of COVID-19 OvernightJune 16, 2020, 12:35 PM HST (Updated June 16, 2020, 12:35 PM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials on Tuesday reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 740. All four cases were identified on O‘ahu.
The county-by-county case totals are as follows:
- Honolulu: 505
- Maui: 120
- Hawai‘i: 82
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12
To date, 92 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. The state reported seven new recoveries Tuesday, meaning that a total of 637 individuals have now been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
There are currently 86 active cases in the state.