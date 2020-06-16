DOH Reports 4 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials on Tuesday reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 740. All four cases were identified on O‘ahu.

The county-by-county case totals are as follows:

Honolulu: 505

Maui: 120

Hawai‘i: 82

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

SPONSORED VIDEO

To date, 92 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. The state reported seven new recoveries Tuesday, meaning that a total of 637 individuals have now been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There are currently 86 active cases in the state.