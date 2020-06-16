DOH Reports 4 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight

By Big Island Now
June 16, 2020, 12:35 PM HST (Updated June 16, 2020, 12:35 PM)
×

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials on Tuesday reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 740. All four cases were identified on O‘ahu.

The county-by-county case totals are as follows:

  • Honolulu: 505
  • Maui: 120
  • Hawai‘i: 82
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12
SPONSORED VIDEO

To date, 92 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. The state reported seven new recoveries Tuesday, meaning that a total of 637 individuals have now been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There are currently 86 active cases in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
View Comments