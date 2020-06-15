HPD Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Woman in Need of Medical Attention

By Big Island Now
June 15, 2020, 5:37 PM HST (Updated June 15, 2020, 5:37 PM)
Clare Maney

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a Kailua-Kona woman who’s been reported missing and is in need of medical attention.

Clare Maney, 28, was last seen on June 14. She is described as being 5-feet-11-inches, about 145 pounds, fair complexion, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police ask that anyone who may have any information about the whereabouts of Maney to call Officer Rebecca Carruthers at 808-326-4646, ext. 253, or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.

