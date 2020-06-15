DOH Reports 8 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 736.

All eight cases were identified on O‘ahu, as that island’s total eclipsed 500 on Monday. A total of 52 new cases have been identified in Hawai‘i over the last five days, as businesses continue to reopen. Nearly all of those have been reported on O‘ahu, except for one on the Big Island and one identified out-of-state.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 501

Maui: 120

Hawai‘i: 82

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

To date, 91 people have required hospitalization as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 630 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.