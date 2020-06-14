Kona Woman Arrested For Attempted Murder After Fleeing Scene of Crash

Hawai‘i Island police are pursuing a criminal investigation after two people were hurt in a vehicle/moped collision that closed a section of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona for several hours Saturday.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. Saturday, June 13, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a motor vehicle and a moped. The incident occurred on Kuakini Highway near the Old Airport recreation area.

Witnesses reported that the responsible vehicle, a silver Acura 4-door sedan, had struck a moped and it’s two occupants. After striking the moped, the driver of the responsible vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Keola Kama of Kailua-Kona, then exited her vehicle and attempted to chase after a moped passenger before fleeing the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located the moped occupants, a male and female party, with serious injuries. After receiving information on the responsible vehicle, officers were able to locate it and Kama a short time later. Both injured parties were taken to Kona Community Hospital for further treatment and later transported to Queen’s Medical Center.

Keola Kama was arrested on the count Attempted Murder as detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, and Traffic Enforcement Unit continue the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective David Matsushima at 808-326-4646 ext. 224 or [email protected]