Police Investigate Crash Involving Vehicle, Moped

A collision Saturday morning on Kuakini Highway has sent at least one person to the hospital and closed a portion fo the road between Loloku Street and Makala Boulevard in Kailua-Kona as the Hawai‘i County Police Department continues its investigation.

Details were sparse, but police officers on the scene said an incident occurred involving one vehicle and one moped. A section of the highway, roughly one block long and fronting the soccer fields at Old Kona Airport Park, has been cordoned off with police tape, and HPD officers are manning each side.

At least one person was transported by ambulance to Kona Community Hospital. Police said as of noon they could not speak to the condition of the known injured party but hadn’t heard word of any fatalities due to the incident.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.