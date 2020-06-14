Big Island Reports First New COVID-19 Case in Weeks

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense on Sunday reported the first new, active case of COVID-19 on the Big Island in more than two weeks.

Authorities at the state Department of Health confirmed one new case on Hawai‘i Island. That person is isolated at home and under DOH monitoring, Civil Defense said.

DOH reported that the new Big Island case seems to be isolated and connected to a previous travel-related case. However, it is a reminder that the coronavirus threat remains, specifically as the state begins to reopen most businesses in June.

The news of the positive test result comes as case counts on O‘ahu hit double-digits on consecutive days Friday and Saturday, with the Saturday total of 17 new positive cases representing the highest single-day increase statewide in roughly two months.

Community members and visitors alike are asked to continue following the preventive policies of social distancing, limited gatherings, wearing face coverings, being mindful of cleanliness, and keeping physically and emotionally healthy.