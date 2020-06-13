Hawai‘i Reports Double-Digit Coronavirus Cases For Second Straight Day

Seventeen people were identified as positive for COVID-19 Saturday, Hawai‘i’s second consecutive day of double-digit cases of the virus.

According to the state Department of Health, all 17 positive cases were reported on O‘ahu. The statewide total now stands at 723, while the island of O‘ahu alone approaches 500 cases.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 489

Maui: 120

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

To date, 89 people have required hospitalization as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 people have died. A total of 628 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.