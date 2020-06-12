ATVs Endanger Monk Seal and Pup at West Hawai‘i Beach Park

By Big Island Now
June 12, 2020, 11:05 AM HST (Updated June 12, 2020, 11:05 AM)
×

  • Hawaiian monk seal mother and her four-week-old pup named Hiwahiwa. PC: DLNR
  • ATV Tire Tracks at Beach Park. PC: DLNR
  • Four-week-old pup, Hiwahiwa. PC: DLNR
    • SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT
    • Hawaiian monk seal mother and her four-week-old pup named Hiwahiwa. PC: DLNR
    • ATV Tire Tracks at Beach Park. PC: DLNR
    • Four-week-old pup, Hiwahiwa. PC: DLNR

Drivers of ATVs are putting a monk seal and her pup by driving in a restricted area at a West Hawai‘i Beach Park.

Off-road vehicles are driving in an area that has been cordoned off to protect a Hawaiian monk seal mother and her four-week-old pup named Hiwahiwa, which means precious, in the Mahaiʻula section of Kekaha Kai State Park.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Staff from the Ke Kai Ola animal hospital, who have been monitoring and protecting the seals, photographed tire tracks on the beach and they worry “the very active” pup could be injured or killed while roaming around the Ka’elehululhulu beach area. This is a big week for Hiwahiwa as his mom has left and he’s now exploring the area on his own, the DLNR said.

“We are in the process of identifying access points that ATVs are using and will look at putting up barricades or warning signs,” said DLNR Division of State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell. “In the meantime, we implore operators of off-road vehicles to only ride in legal and open areas and to never ride in places that could endanger any of Hawai‘i’s wildlife. Not only could an endangered monk seal pup or adult be hurt or killed, a driver could be as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments