Federal Funding Approved for Repair of Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge

Hawai‘i Island is set to receive $1.2 million in federal funding to repair Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge along Māmalahoa Highway after it was battered by Hurricane Lane nearly two years ago.

The damage to the bridge was caused by severe flooding after the storm hit the Big Island’s windward side in August of 2018.

“We haven’t fully recovered from the natural disasters in 2018 yet, but this federal grant will help repair the Laupahoehoe Bridge,” said Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “As we continue rebuilding, I will keep fighting for more federal resources at every opportunity.”

The repairs will help ensure the long-term stabilization of the bridge so that people can travel on the highway safely.

“I was very pleased to hear that we will be receiving the federal funding to repair the Laupahoehoe Bridge. Senator Schatz has always been a champion for our rural communities, and we are forever grateful for his leadership,” said Valerie Poindexter, Hawai‘i County Councilmember.

This new grant comes from the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and is expected to cover 75% of the total project cost. With this latest funding, Hawai‘i has now received more than $10 million from FEMA’s Public Assistance program for recovery from Hurricane Lane and nearly $185 million in total funding to help Hawai‘i recover from the multiple natural disasters in 2018.