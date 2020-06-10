June 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 66. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. North wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with an east wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 63. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 64. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

