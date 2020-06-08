HPD Nabs Burglary Suspect Monday Morning

Police have arrested a burglary suspect in North Hawai‘i.

On Monday, June 8, at 4:38 a.m., South Kohala Patrol officers responded to an alarm at a business establishment in the 65-1200 block of Kawaihae Road in Kamuela, according to an HPD press release. Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered the rear window to the establishment was damaged and removed. The rear exit door, which was previously locked, was open. It was determined that various bottles of alcoholic beverages were removed from the establishment.

Officers reviewed video surveillance and identified the suspect as 71-year-old Alan Hall, of Waimea. After conducting an extensive search in the Waimea area, Hall was located and taken into custody. Upon conferral with the Prosecutor’s Office, the defendant was charged for Burglary and Prohibited Acts – Emergency Management. Total bail was set $5,500.

Hall is being held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending his initial court appearance tomorrow morning at the Kona District Court.