DOH Reports 1 New Case of COVID-19 Overnight

The Hawaii Department of Health reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 676. The new case was reported on the island of O‘ahu.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 442

Maui: 120

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

To date, 84 people have been hospitalized statewide as a result of infection, while 17 have died. A total of 618 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There are currently 41 active cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i.