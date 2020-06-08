DOH Reports 1 New Case of COVID-19 Overnight

By Big Island Now
June 8, 2020, 12:07 PM HST (Updated June 8, 2020, 12:07 PM)
The Hawaii Department of Health reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 676. The new case was reported on the island of O‘ahu.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 442
  • Maui: 120
  • Hawai‘i: 81
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12
To date, 84 people have been hospitalized statewide as a result of infection, while 17 have died. A total of 618 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There are currently 41 active cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i.

