Public Libraries to Expand Services

The Hawai‘i State Public Library System is expanding its “Library Take-Out Menu” starting on Monday.

The expanded service includes assistance with library card accounts, payment of fines and fees, and walk-up information assistance. With the expansion of library services, the newest online cardholders can now visit their library to activate permanent library cards for access to the full range of services.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced all libraries to shutter their doors since March. However, staff has worked to continue to offer some of their services virtually and picking up books and materials by appointment.

“Library patrons have enthusiastically embraced our new Library Take Out appointment scheduler with over 600 library patrons making appointments to pick up their materials each day in the first two weeks,” library officials say.

Library Take Out services are also now available at the Hawai‘i State Library, while library staff continues to support the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations in the processing of unemployment claims.

No book donations will be accepted at this time.

“While our buildings remain closed to the public, we appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to safely phase in our library services for the community,” officials say.

For more information, visit librarieshawaii.org.