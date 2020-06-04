June 04, 2020 Surf Forecast

June 04, 2020 Surf ForecastJune 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with SSE winds 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with ESE winds less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com