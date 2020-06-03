Police Arrest 15 Motorists For DUI Over Previous Week

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of May 25 through May 31, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 356 DUI arrests compared with 478 during the same period last year, a decrease of 25.5%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 3 93 Puna 2 80 Ka’u 2 6 Kona 6 139 South Kohala 2 25 North Kohala 0 8 Island Total 15 356

There have been 330 major accidents so far this year compared with 389 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.2%.

To date, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities compared with nine fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 11.1% for fatal crashes and 11.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.