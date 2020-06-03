Police Arrest 15 Motorists For DUI Over Previous Week

By Big Island Now
June 3, 2020, 7:30 AM HST (Updated June 2, 2020, 10:57 AM)
×

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of May 25 through May 31, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 356 DUI arrests compared with 478 during the same period last year, a decrease of 25.5%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua04
North Hilo01
South Hilo393
Puna280
Ka’u26
Kona6139
South Kohala225
North Kohala08
Island Total15356
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 330 major accidents so far this year compared with 389 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.2%.

To date, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities compared with nine fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 11.1% for fatal crashes and 11.1% for fatalities. 

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments