Planet Fitness to Reopen Monday

Planet Fitness will reopen its fitness center in Kailua-Kona on Monday, June 8, 2020.

In preparation for reopening clubs and welcoming members back in a safe and responsible way, Planet Fitness outlined in a press release the several steps it has taken to strengthen existing cleanliness policies and procedures. They are as follows:

All team members will have completed extensive training related to Planet Fitness’ enhanced sanitation cleanliness policies and procedures.

Team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day.

Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using EPA-approved disinfectant effective against COVID-19. Cleaning will include 20-minute walkarounds by the Planet Fitness team to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas.

Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use.

Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable Social Fitnessing™ and create additional distance between members.

New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and Social Fitnessing™ guidelines.

Touchless check-in will also be available via the free Planet Fitness app. Members can download the app in advance to check-in to the front desk at a safe distance using their personal mobile devices.

The Maui location is also opening on June 8, and the Ala Moana Center location is preparing to reopen. An announcement will be made on the anticipated date in the future.

Operating days and hours for the Planet Fitness clubs in Kailua-Kona and Maui will be Monday to Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

Local gyms Fitness Forever and Pacific Island Fitness have already reopened to the public, with restrictions.