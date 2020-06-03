June 03, 2020 Surf Forecast

June 03, 2020 Surf ForecastJune 3, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 3, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com