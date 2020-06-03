DOH Reports 1 New COVID-19 Case Statewide

For the past three days, Hawai‘i Island continues to have zero active COVID-19 cases.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports one new case as of noon today, which was identified in Oahu County. The statewide total is now 653.

The Big Island had a total of 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases, all of whom have recovered. An active case is defined as an individual who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is being monitored by the Department of Health.

Testing continues throughout the community. Aloha Kona Urgent Care is hosting a free popup clinic today in Kau at the St. Jude Church in Ocean View until 2 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The breakdown in COVID-19 cases by county is as follows:

Honolulu County: 423

Hawai‘i County:81

Maui County: 120

Kaua‘i County: 20

The DOH reports three additional individuals have recovered and been cleared of the virus, bringing the statewide total of cleared cases to 612.

According to Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, 60 passengers arrived at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. There were 23 visitors and 25 returning residents.