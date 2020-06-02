DOH Reports 1 New Case of COVID-19 Overnight

By Big Island Now
June 2, 2020, 11:59 AM HST (Updated June 2, 2020, 11:59 AM)
×

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 653. The new case was identified on O‘ahu.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 422
  • Maui: 120
  • Hawai‘i: 81
  • Kaua‘i: 20
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

To date, 83 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 had died. A total of 609 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments