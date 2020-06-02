DOH Reports 1 New Case of COVID-19 Overnight

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 653. The new case was identified on O‘ahu.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 422

Maui: 120

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 20

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

To date, 83 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 had died. A total of 609 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.