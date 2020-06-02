DOH Reports 1 New Case of COVID-19 Overnight

DOH Reports 1 New Case of COVID-19 OvernightJune 2, 2020, 11:59 AM HST (Updated June 2, 2020, 11:59 AM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 653. The new case was identified on O‘ahu.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 422
- Maui: 120
- Hawai‘i: 81
- Kaua‘i: 20
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10
To date, 83 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 had died. A total of 609 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.