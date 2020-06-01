Hawai‘i Shuts Out COVID-19 Monday, Reports Zero New Cases

Hawai‘i shut out the coronavirus Monday, as the Department of Health reported zero new confirmed cases of the disease. The statewide total remains at 652.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 421

Maui: 81

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 20

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

To date, 83 people have been hospitalized as a result of infection, and 17 have died. A total of 608 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.