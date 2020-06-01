Hawai‘i Shuts Out COVID-19 Monday, Reports Zero New Cases

Hawai‘i Shuts Out COVID-19 Monday, Reports Zero New CasesJune 1, 2020, 12:00 PM HST (Updated June 1, 2020, 12:00 PM)
Hawai‘i shut out the coronavirus Monday, as the Department of Health reported zero new confirmed cases of the disease. The statewide total remains at 652.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 421
- Maui: 81
- Hawai‘i: 81
- Kaua‘i: 20
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10
To date, 83 people have been hospitalized as a result of infection, and 17 have died. A total of 608 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.