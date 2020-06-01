Hawai‘i Shuts Out COVID-19 Monday, Reports Zero New Cases

By Big Island Now
June 1, 2020, 12:00 PM HST (Updated June 1, 2020, 12:00 PM)
Hawai‘i shut out the coronavirus Monday, as the Department of Health reported zero new confirmed cases of the disease. The statewide total remains at 652.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 421
  • Maui: 81
  • Hawai‘i: 81
  • Kaua‘i: 20
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

To date, 83 people have been hospitalized as a result of infection, and 17 have died. A total of 608 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

