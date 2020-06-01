Big Island Remains Free of Active COVID-19 Cases

As of Monday at noon, the number of active COVID-19 cases for Hawai‘i Island is zero.

An active case is defined as an individual who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is being monitored by the state Department of Health. This format, reporting only active case status, will now be used in the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense daily update.

Drive-through testing is scheduled Monday in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 8 a.m. until noon. Ali`i Health is providing this free service, and the Hawai‘i National Guard and County Task Force are helping. Additionally, an Ohana Food Service is scheduled Monday in Ka‘u at the Na‘alehu Shopping Center. Hours are from 10 a.m. until noon.