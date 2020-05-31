May 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

