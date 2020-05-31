DOH Reports 1 New Case of COVID-19 Overnight

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 652. Sunday’s new case was identified on Maui.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 421

Maui: 120

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 20

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

As of Sunday at noon, 83 people had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 had died. To date, 608 people had been released from isolation and are considered recovered.