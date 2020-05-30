Hawai‘i County to Open DMV for Limited In-Person Services

The first phase of reopening the Division of Vehicle Registration and Licensing offices will begin June. 1 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure two months ago to avoid the spread of the virus.

In these early stages, the offices will be open for limited in-person services. All Vehicle Registration and Licensing offices will remain closed to the public until the scheduled reopening time.

In the meantime, customers may renew their vehicle registrations or driver’s licenses (issued after May 1, 2014) by using online or mail-in alternatives.

For vehicle registration renewals:

Mail-in renewals can be sent to County of Hawai‘i, Motor Vehicle Registration, 101 Pauahi St., #5, Hilo, HI 96720.

Online applications can be found on our County website at https://mvr.ehawaii.gov/renewals/lookup.html?county=hawaii

Kiosks are located at the Safeway stores in Hilo and Kona as well as the Foodland store in Waimea.

In-wall drop off slot at the Hilo MVR office. Don’t drop off or mail-in renewal applications with cash.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For driver’s license or state ID’s renewals (issued after May 1, 2014), mail-in renewal applications to 349 Kapi‘olani St., Hilo, HI 96720. Duplicate license requests for lost licenses will also be accepted by mail.

For application details and forms visit www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/finance/vehicle-registration-licensing.