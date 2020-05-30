DOH Reports 3 New Cases of COVID-19

By Big Island Now
May 30, 2020, 12:04 PM HST (Updated May 30, 2020, 12:04 PM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 651. New cases were identified on O‘ahu and Maui.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 421
  • Maui: 119
  • Hawai‘i: 81
  • Kaua‘i: 20
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

As of noon Saturday, 83 people had been hospitalized statewide as a result of the virus, and 17 had died. To date, 606 people had been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

