DOH Reports 3 New Cases of COVID-19

DOH Reports 3 New Cases of COVID-19May 30, 2020, 12:04 PM HST (Updated May 30, 2020, 12:04 PM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 651. New cases were identified on O‘ahu and Maui.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 421
- Maui: 119
- Hawai‘i: 81
- Kaua‘i: 20
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10
As of noon Saturday, 83 people had been hospitalized statewide as a result of the virus, and 17 had died. To date, 606 people had been released from isolation and are considered recovered.