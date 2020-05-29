No Active COVID-19 Cases on the Big Island, Officials Report

There are no longer any active COVID-19 cases on the Big Island, officials confirmed this morning.

According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense, all 82 individuals found with the novel coronavirus have been cleared as recovered. As of today, 7,417 people have been tested on Hawai‘i Island. Testing will continue islandwide.

A popup clinic will be held today at Old Kona Airport Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning June 1, medium-risk businesses will be reopening. These businesses include salons, restaurants, barbershops and fitness gyms. Places of worship are scheduled to reopen on Saturday. All businesses and churches must have safety requirements in place if they intend to reopen.

SPONSORED VIDEO

During Gov. David Ige’s Facebook Live on Thursday, the county mayors joined him to answer community questions. Bars are considered high-risk businesses and no reopening date for these establishments has been determined.

While public pools are opening on O‘ahu, Mayor Harry Kim said there was no reopening date set for pools on the Big Island.

“Swimming pools are one of those areas that we’re looking at very carefully,” Kim said. “A swimming pool is nice to have, but not a priority.”

If businesses need assistance in getting their establishments ready to reopen, call the Hawaii County Task Force at 808-935-0031.