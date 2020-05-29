May 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

