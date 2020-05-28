Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Teenage Boy

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing.

Renny Kekoa O’Kalama Kaholo-Hiapo was last seen in the Mt. View area on May 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches, 125 pounds, having a medium complexion, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Eden Roc subdivision in Puna.

Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Renny Kaholo-Hiapo is asked to call Officer James Steffen of Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810, via email at [email protected] or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.