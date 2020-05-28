Paʻauilo, Waiea Transfer Stations Closed Due to Staff Shortage

The Paʻauilo and Waiea Transfer Stations are closed today due to a shortage of manpower and are scheduled to reopen on May 30.

Household generated waste in the Paʻauilo community can be taken to the Honokaʻa Transfer Station, which is open today until 6 p.m. Household generated waste in the Waiea community can be taken to the Keauhou Transfer Station, which is open today until 6 p.m.

“The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management is taking these measures to prioritize household trash and to ensure families staying at home during this COVID-19 crisis are able to dispose of their household trash each and every day,” officials stated in a press release from Hawaii County Department of Environmental Management.