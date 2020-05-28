Kealakehe High to Offer Grab-and-Go Meals Starting June 8

Kealakehe High to Offer Grab-and-Go Meals Starting June 8May 28, 2020, 9:49 AM HST (Updated May 28, 2020, 9:49 AM)
The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) Grab-and-Go school meals program will be extended at select meal sites for an extra four days beyond the end of the school year on May 28 and transition to the summer meal program, which runs through July 17.
Today is the last day to pick up grab-and-go meals at Kahakai Elementary, Kealakehe Intermediate, Keaukaha Elementary and Konawaena High School. Starting June 8, Kealakehe High School will offer lunch.
The following locations will continue to offer school meals through May 29 to July 17:
- Hilo Union School (lunch only)
- Honoka‘a High, Intermediate and Elementary Schools
- Kalanianaole Elementary and Intermediate Schools
- Ka‘ū High School
- Pahala Elementary School
- Kea‘au High School
- Keonepoko Elementary School
- Kohala High School
- Mountain View Elementary School
- Na‘alehu Elementary School
- Pāhoa High and Intermediate Schools
- Waiakea High School
- Waikoloa Elementary and Middle Schools (lunch only)
- Waimea Elementary School
“The Grab-and-Go program has been an incredible support for our children and their families during this time of economic uncertainty and we thank our dedicated cafeteria workers, staff and administrators who have worked tirelessly to keep the daily meal distributions running smoothly,” said HIDOE Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. “As we transition to the summer break, many of our 10-month employees will not be available to staff current sites, but partner organizations will be stepping forward to keep summer meals available at other sites in our communities.”
Parents are urged to check the new SSO school distribution list below, as the Grab-and-Go sites they currently visit may be closing. Meal distribution at SSO sites will continue to provide grab-and-go servings in walk-up and drive-thru lines. Dine-in options will not be available. All children ages 18 and younger can receive one school breakfast and one lunch daily. Children do not have to be enrolled at the school distribution site and do not have to be public school students.
For special diet accommodations, please send an email to [email protected] with as much detail as possible.
Parents may pick up student meals without their child(ren) present but must provide one of the following verification documents:
- Official letter or email from school listing child(ren) enrolled.
- Recent student report card(s).
- Attendance record(s) from parent portals of school websites.
- Birth certificate(s) of child(ren).
- Student ID card(s).
- Driver’s permit/license(s) for high school students.
- State-issued ID of the student.