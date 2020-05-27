May 27, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW 10-15mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with S winds less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.