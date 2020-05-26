Mayoral Candidate Forum Announced

The Waimea Community Association will hold a series of virtual candidate forums for Hawai‘i County’s mayoral election from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, June 8 through June 10, 2020. The forums will be held on Facebook Live.

All filed candidates for the mayoral race have been invited, and to date, 11 are confirmed for what will be back-to-back interviews followed by questions submitted ahead of time by the community, according to a WCA press release.

Questions may be submitted to [email protected]. They are due before June 3.

Candidates currently confirmed to participate in alphabetical order for each day include:

Monday, June 8: Neil Azevedo, Bob Fitzgerald, Wendell Kaʻehuʻaeʻa, Yumi Kawano, Mitch Roth and Mike Ruggles.

Tuesday, June 9: Kelly Greenwell, Grayden Haʻi-Kelly, Stacy Higa, Harry Kim and Tante Urban.

There are currently an additional six potential candidates who have pulled papers to run for mayor but have not yet filed. They have until June 2 to do so. Any of these who do file by the deadline will be invited to participate, most likely on Wednesday, June 10, WCA said in its release

Go to www.Facebook.com/WaimeaCommunityAssocation at 4:55 p.m. and watch for link that will be posted at the start of the program. After the fact, a YouTube link will be posted to Facebook and the association’s website to watch a replay.

For more information about WCA candidate forums, go to www.WaimeaTown.org, or www.Facebook.com/WaimeaCommunityAssociation. Emails can also be sent to [email protected].