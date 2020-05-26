Hawai‘i Reports Zero New Cases of COVID-19 For Third Straight Day

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported zero new cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day. The statewide total of positive cases as of noon Tuesday was 643.

The county-by-county case total is as follows:

Honolulu: 414

Maui: 118

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 20

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

To date, 83 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 have died. A total of 593 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.