Hawai‘i Reports Zero New Cases of COVID-19 For Third Straight Day

Hawai‘i Reports Zero New Cases of COVID-19 For Third Straight DayMay 26, 2020, 12:05 PM HST (Updated May 26, 2020, 12:05 PM)
‹
›×
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported zero new cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day. The statewide total of positive cases as of noon Tuesday was 643.
The county-by-county case total is as follows:
- Honolulu: 414
- Maui: 118
- Hawai‘i: 81
- Kaua‘i: 20
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10
To date, 83 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 have died. A total of 593 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.