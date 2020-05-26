Canoe Races Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The Board of The O‘ahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, together with the organizing committee of Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai, announced last week the decision to cancel this year’s championship canoe races.

The Hawaiian Airlines Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai, scheduled for September 27, and the Hawaiian Airlines Molokaʻi Hoe, scheduled on October 11, will not take place in 2020. More than 2,000 paddlers and support staff travel will wait until next year for the races to recommence.