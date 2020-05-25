May 25, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 25, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 25, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 25, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com