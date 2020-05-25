Kamehameha Schools Graduates Hundreds Over the Weekend

Even after 133 years of educating Hawai‘i’s youth, Kamehameha Schools is still making history.

On Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, a total of 695 haumāna (students) graduated from Kamehameha Schools’ three campuses on the islands of Hawaiʻi, Maui, and Oʻahu.

In three separate drive-through graduation celebrations, the first of their kind in Kamehameha Schools’ history, students received their diplomas from their respective school administrators, kumu, and well-wishers who lined sidewalks and roadways on each of the campuses.

In addition to the drive-through graduation, the school’s website features footage from pre-recorded video messages from students, faculty, and school leaders offering a virtual hoʻomaikaʻi (congratulations) and acknowledgment of all they’ve endured, as well as their accomplishments.

Due to COVID-19, Kamehameha Schools has celebrated seniors in unique ways that honor their many accomplishments and achievements while being socially responsible in the context of these times, CEO Jack Wong said.

“This has been an auspicious beginning for the class of 2020. While we know this past spring has been challenging for our haumāna, we strongly believe in their resilience and enduring values,” Wong added. “I’m confident that our haumāna, who have already emblazoned their names into the annals of history, will lead our lāhui to a bright future.”

The Hawai‘i Island campus graduated 139 students.