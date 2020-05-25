DOH Reports Zero New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported zero new cases of coronavirus for the second consecutive day on Monday, leaving the statewide total at 643.

The county-by-county case total is as follows:

Honolulu: 414

Maui: 118

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 20

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

As of noon Monday, 83 people had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 people had died. To date, a total of 592 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported Monday morning that 79 of the Big Island’s 81 cases had been released from isolation and are considered recovered, meaning only two active cases currently exist. There were 34 active cases in the entire state as of Monday at noon.