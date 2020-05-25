Active Cases of COVID-19 on Big Island Declining

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The total number of people on the Big Island who have tested positive for the virus is 81. Of those, 79 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining two quarantined and under monitoring by the state Department of Health. As of Monday, no one is hospitalized.

It was announced by Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim over the weekend that medium-risk businesses such as salons, restaurants, barbershops and places of worship may begin reopening June 1, 2020. The individual opening dates will be dependent on their readiness to meet the requirements of safety. If assistance is needed in meeting the requirements, call the county’s task force at 808-935-0031.

On this Memorial Day, those in Hawai‘i are asked to continue practicing the policies of distancing, limiting gatherings, maintaining cleanliness, wearing face coverings, staying at home if sick, and keeping one’s self physically and emotionally healthy.