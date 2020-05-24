May 24, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell in the morning with occasional waist high sets. This drops into the knee range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph.