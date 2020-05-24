May 24, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 24, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 24, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 24, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell in the morning with occasional waist high sets. This drops into the knee range for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com