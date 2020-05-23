May 23, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.