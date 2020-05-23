Hawai‘i County to Reopen Medium Risk Businesses on June 1

Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim on Saturday issued an order that will allow the reopening of personal services like hair salons, communal places of worship and indoor dining options at restaurants effective June 1.

The Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 5 declares that the following medium-risk operations are subject to all restrictions and social distancing requirements found within Governor David Ige’s 8th Supplementary Proclamation, State Department of Health Reopening Safe Practices and CDC guidelines. These operations must follow applicable CDC, industry and regulatory guidelines related to COVID-19 prior to opening:

Places of worship

Faith-based worship in accordance with the CDC Interim Guidance for Administrators and Leaders of Community and Faith-Based Organizations to Plan, Prepare and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 or any updated CDC guidance.

Personal services

Salons and barbershops must also follow Exhibit I, Rules Relating to Safety Guidelines for Barbers and Beauty Operators, 8th Supplementary.

One-on-one services including, but not limited to: tutoring, music lessons, massage, yoga, Pilates and personal training.

Restaurants

Including food courts, but not designated bars and nightclubs.

In-dining service in accordance with CDC Interim Guidance for Restaurants and Bars, National Restaurant Association Guidelines, and any updated CDC guidance.

This Rule supersedes any conflicting County of Hawai‘i emergency rule provision.

“Pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Section §127A-29, any person violating this Rule shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction, fined not more than $5,000 or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both,” Rule 5 states.

To request no cost assistance in providing a safe and healthy business for employees and customers, contact the COVID Task Force on Education and Prevention at 808-935-0031.