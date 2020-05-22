HMC Gets Funding For Improvements

Hawai’i’s Capital Improvement Project (CIP) budget for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021 has been passed into law and includes $10 million for improvements at Hilo Medical Center.

A total of $3.5 million will go to the construction and equipment for a second catheterization laboratory for the medical center’s cardiac unit, and $6.5 million for plans, design, equipment and construction for the expansion and improvement of the clinic at the oncology center.

“With the initial legislative funding in 2018 and permanent cardiologists now on staff at HMC, funding for a second catheterization lab will allow HMC to meet the demand for these services and ensure the availability of critical lifesaving equipment,” said Hawai‘i State Senator Kaiali‘i Kaheles. “In addition, the expansion of the oncology center will improve the general oncology clinic, treating cancers and hematology, as well as blood cancers and disorders.”

HMC’s interventional cardiac program began service on January 1, 2019, with initial funding from the State Legislature in 2018. Since July 1, 2019, interventional cardiac catheterization for the treatment of heart attacks has been made available at all times for the residents of East Hawai‘i.

In the last year, over 40 heart attacks have been treated in the catheterization lab with an additional 181 patients who were electively treated with stents for heart blockages, preventing future heart attacks.