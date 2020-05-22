DOH Says No New COVID-19 Cases Statewide Friday, While Hawai‘i County Reports 1 New Case

The state Department of Health and Hawai‘i County Civil Defense fell out of sync on Friday, as Civil Defense reported a new case of COVID-19 on the Big Island while DOH reported no new cases across the state.

According to DOH, there are now 642 cases across all of Hawai‘i as five cases were removed from the total count Friday as data mistakes were corrected. The county-by-county COVID-19 total is as follows:

Honolulu: 414

Maui: 117

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 20

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

As of noon Friday, 84 people had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 had died. To date, 585 coronavirus patients had been released from isolation and are considered recovered.