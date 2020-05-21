May 21, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 21, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 21, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 21, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com