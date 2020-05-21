May 21, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
May 21, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 21, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

