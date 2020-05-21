2 New COVID-19 Cases Crop Up in Hawai‘i County

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Hawai‘i County overnight.

Eighty-one individuals have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an update from the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency this morning. Of that total, 76 have been cleared as recovered with five remaining in quarantine and monitored by Hawai‘i Department of Health.

“This increase over the past few days are directly related to family connections,” the Civil Defense reports. “The lesson to learn here is how easily this virus can spread. This shows how critically important it is that we continue to practice preventive measures to help stop the spread of this virus.”

As of Wednesday, the number of positive cases statewide sits at 643 with 578 recovered and released from isolation.

Drive-through testing will be conducted by Ali‘i Health Center today at the Keauhou Shopping Center behind the movie theater until noon.