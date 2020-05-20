DOH Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

Two new COVID-19 cases — one in Honolulu County and one in Hawai‘i County — brings the state total of cases to 643, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Health.

Hawai‘i County now has 79 confirmed cases. Of that total, DOH reports 76 have recovered and been cleared from isolation. Statewide, 548 individuals have recovered and been cleared from isolation. Deaths due to the virus remains at 17.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county:

Honolulu County: 416

Hawai‘i County: 79

Kaua‘i County: 21

Maui County: 117

On Monday, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority reported no flights landed at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. Travelers only landed in O‘hau and Maui, with 1.093 passengers coming to the state. Of that, 309 were visitors. Tuesday data on flight arrivals have not yet been released.