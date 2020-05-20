DMV to Open to Public on June 1, 2020

The first phase of the reopening of the Division of Vehicle Registration and Licensing will be next month after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the county to close the offices in an effort to stem the spread of the disease.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Finance announced Tuesday the DMV will reopen to the public on June 1. Currently, the offices have offered limited in-person services for vehicle registrations or driver’s licenses (issued after May 1, 2014).

To renew vehicle registrations:

Mail-in renewals can be sent to County of Hawai‘i, Motor Vehicle Registration, 101 Pauahi St., #5, Hilo, HI 96720

Online applications can be found on our County website at https://mvr.ehawaii.gov/renewals/lookup.html?county=hawaii.

Kiosks are located at the Safeway stores in Hilo and Kona as well as the Foodland store in Waimea.

In-wall drop off slot at the Hilo MVR office. (Do not drop off or mail-in renewal applications with “cash”)

Driver’s License or State ID’s renewals (issued after May 1, 2014).

Mail-in renewal applications to 349 Kapi‘olani St., Hilo, HI 96720. Duplicate license requests for lost licenses will also be accepted by mail. For more details on application details and forms, visit www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/finance/vehicle-registration-licensing.